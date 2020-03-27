Military rites suspended in Bloomington-Normal
Military rites suspended in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal and Bloomington American Legion honor guards, in compliance with the National Cemetery Administration, has suspended the conduct of military funeral rites until further notice due to COVID-19 crisis.

Families of veterans who pass away during the suspension may have military rites conducted after the crisis is resolved.

The honor guard plans to conduct a group military rite after the crisis for two or more veterans who have died during the suspension or for a single deceased veteran if the family desires.

Funeral homes in the Bloomington-Normal area have been notified of the suspension and the offer of military rites at a future date.

