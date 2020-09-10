× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Millie Heaton, 82, Normal, peacefully joined her Heavenly Father on Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her sincere belief in the promises of our Savior provided the strength she needed to overcome the pain and suffering she endured.

Millie was the daughter of James and Mildred White, born in Monroe, Louisiana, on May 8, 1938. After graduating with a master's degree from Northeast Louisiana State, she went on to teach mathematics at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. It was here she met her future husband, Dan, and they were married after three months of courtship, in 1965. Dan survives.

Millie and Dan have one son, Matt (Crystal) Heaton, living in Normal. Millie also has one sister, Rosemary (Ken) Holaway, living in Leesville, Louisiana.

An outdoor enthusiast, Millie enjoyed the challenges of oil painting, fishing, winter skiing and sport shooting. Perhaps best of all, she enjoyed gardening and the beauty flowers added to God's already amazing creation. She even played basketball in college and at 5 feet, 3 inches, earned the nickname of “Shorty.”