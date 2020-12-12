Milton Ploense

NORMAL - Milton William Ploense, 98, of Normal, Illinois passed away on December 6, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1922 in Bloomington, Illinois to William and Amanda (Greese) Ploense. Milton married Mary (Sullivan) Ploense November 27, 1943 in Bloomington, Illinois.

In 1942, Milton served our country during World War II in the United States Army, making it to the rank of staff sergeant in the 96th infantry Division, known as the "Deadeyes". After his service, Milton became a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of McLean County Chapter #60. Milton was also an avid sports fan, collecting sports memorabilia throughout the years. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bulls.