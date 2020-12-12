 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milton Ploense
0 entries

Milton Ploense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL - Milton William Ploense, 98, of Normal, Illinois passed away on December 6, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1922 in Bloomington, Illinois to William and Amanda (Greese) Ploense. Milton married Mary (Sullivan) Ploense November 27, 1943 in Bloomington, Illinois.

Milton is survived by his sister Betty Klien; son Steve (Rebecca) Ploense; grandchildren Jennifer (Chris) Heiman, Jeffrey (Heather) Ploense, Christopher (Sandra) Ploense, Brad Clark, Todd Clark; and great-grandchildren Nathan Ploense, Haylee Pemberton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Mary Clark; sister, Dorothy Babe Ploense; and brother, Gene Ploense.

In 1942, Milton served our country during World War II in the United States Army, making it to the rank of staff sergeant in the 96th infantry Division, known as the "Deadeyes". After his service, Milton became a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of McLean County Chapter #60. Milton was also an avid sports fan, collecting sports memorabilia throughout the years. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bulls.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News