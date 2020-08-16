You have permission to edit this article.
DANVERS - Miriam Joye Knoy, 69, of Danvers, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 21, 1951 in Normal to Paul and Marilyn Miller Schmidgall. She married Dan Knoy on June 29, 1974 in Normal, and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Megan Knoy of Normal and Erin Kirsch of Republic, MO; four grandchildren, Danny and Vida Beitz, Alaya Knoy, and Ethan Kirsch; one brother, Stephen (Carrie) Schmidgall of Mackinaw; and four sisters, Sheryl Hogan of Bloomington, Darlene (Jim) Keegan and Rhonda Druck, both of Normal, and Rachel (Raul) Martinez of Elsworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Miriam attended Evangel College and graduated From Illinois State University. She taught at Olympia Grade School retiring in 2006.

She was a member of Minier Assembly of God and recently attended First Assembly of God in Normal. Miriam had a passion for missions and also for Chi Alpha. She was a member of the Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois in Normal.

Her funeral will be at Minier Assembly of God in Minier, IL at 10 am on August 19th. Pastor Robert Eby will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm on August 18th also at the church. Burial will be in Minier Cemetery. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

The service will be live -streamed on Davis-Oswald Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:00am, Wednesday August 19, 2020 and will be available on the website for later viewing.

Memorials may be made to Minier Assembly of God Missions.To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

