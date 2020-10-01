Mona L. Getterz

BLOOMINGTON — Mona Lisa Getterz, age 64, of Bloomington, Illinois passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her home. Mona was born on March 28, 1956, the daughter of Robert and Mary Flottum of Clayton, Wisconsin.

Mona was a passionate employee with State Farm Insurance. She started as a Clerk Typist in Auto Underwriting in Minnesota. She was promoted to Secretary with an Auto Claims Training Unit. Mona later transferred to a Human Resource Department Division Manager Secretary. In 1995, Mona became a Trainer in the newly developed Customer Response Center. She moved to the Bank Response Center as a Trainer in 1999. In 2003, she relocated with State Farm Insurance to Bloomington, Illinois as a Business Analysis with the State Farm Bank.

She enjoyed her pets immensely and supported rescue organizations. Her favorite dog breed was a poodle. Over her lifetime, Mona had three black poodles; each were named Beau Jo. Many will remember her love for her other dog, Chauncey, a Maltese, as well as her cats, a white ball of fluff, Sophy, and Flitch and Roxy, her two matching grays.

She enjoyed reading, movies, and in her younger years traveling and golfing. She visited Hawaii several times.