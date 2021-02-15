Montrame' Leone 'Monty' Kohn

Monty was born November 23, 1929 in Joliet, IL. She is the daughter of Leonard C. and Margaret L. (Heilman) Kallman. She married Ralph "Buck" G. Kohn on November 11, 1951 in Joliet, IL. He survives in Pontiac, IL along with her son, Jay C. Kohn of Pontiac; special friend and caregiver Kelly Trainor-Zehr of Pontiac, IL; daughter-in-law Catherine Kohn of Ypsilanti, MI; grandchildren: Michael S. (Kristi) Kohn Ypsilanti, MI; great grandchildren: Madison and Claire Kohn; other survivors: many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and one son, Starr Kohn. She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School; graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet, IL. Monty had been an eye surgical RN for Dr. Lennon and Morimoto in Joliet and after moving to Pontiac in 1974, Monty finished her career with Dr. Mannabat and Dr. Bello. She did this undeniably-all the while maintaining a meticulous household. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church; St. Mary's Women's Guild, Dialectic Society of Pontiac, and Pontiac Women's Club.