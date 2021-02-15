Montrame' Leone 'Monty' Kohn

PONTIAC — Montrame' "Monty" Leone Kohn, age 91, passed away February 14, 2021 at 1:25 a.m. at her home in Pontiac, IL, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac. Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial, St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation one hour prior to mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Monty was born November 23, 1929 in Joliet, IL. She is the daughter of Leonard C. and Margaret L. (Heilman) Kallman. She married Ralph "Buck" G. Kohn on November 11, 1951 in Joliet, IL. He survives in Pontiac, IL along with her son, Jay C. Kohn of Pontiac; special friend and caregiver Kelly Trainor-Zehr of Pontiac, IL; daughter-in-law Catherine Kohn of Ypsilanti, MI; grandchildren: Michael S. (Kristi) Kohn Ypsilanti, MI; great grandchildren: Madison and Claire Kohn; other survivors: many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and one son, Starr Kohn. She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School; graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet, IL. Monty had been an eye surgical RN for Dr. Lennon and Morimoto in Joliet and after moving to Pontiac in 1974, Monty finished her career with Dr. Mannabat and Dr. Bello. She did this undeniably-all the while maintaining a meticulous household. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church; St. Mary's Women's Guild, Dialectic Society of Pontiac, and Pontiac Women's Club.
Monty was prepared and willing to go home to Heaven and be with the rest of her family.
Family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac or Charity of Donor's Choice.
