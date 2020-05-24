× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Morene G. Koehler, 92, passed away on May 19, 2020 at her residence in Normal.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1928 in Decorah, Iowa, to Walter and Rozella Bakken. On Aug. 24, 1950 she was married to the love of her life, Robert W. Koehler.

She is survived by son, Robert K. (Sheri) Koehler of Chicago; daughter, Lori Koehler-Brown of Normal; granddaughter, Rhiannon Koehler of Chicago; grandson, Liam Koehler of New Zealand; granddaughter, Erin (John) White of Normal; great-grandchildren, Layla, Jaxon, and Stevie of Normal; sisters, Phyllis, Wanda and Betty Ann (John); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, and brothers, Jimmy and Gene.

Morene enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren while listening to Johnny Cash on the back porch. Her rhubarb pies and chocolate chip cookies were the best. She lived a life full of purpose, family and love and will be missed by many.

A private inurnment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Morene’s honor to the Community Cancer Center at www.cancercenter.org.

