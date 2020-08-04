GRIDLEY - Morgan Allysse Ryder, 20, of Gridley passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident at 3am on Sat., Aug 1, 2020 in Benson, IL.
Morgan came into this world Nov 3, 1999 in Normal, IL and instantly brought joy to her parents Greg & Krista Tuttle of Gridley and Terry & Elizabeth Ryder of Mt Zion.
Morgan leaves behind many that were blessed to know her including her parents; sisters Mackenzie Baker of Gridley, Suzie and Emily Ryder of Mt Zion; brothers Anthony Shine of Normal, Kenny and Caleb Roach of Mt Zion; grandparents Brad and Kathy Shepley of Paducah, Ky., Orville and Nancy Ryder of Decatur, Kevin and Kim Kearney of El Paso; great grandparents Cliff and Barbara Krug of Panola and Elizabeth Fischer of El Paso; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew.
Those who knew Morgan will always remember her silky soft hair, big white smile, goofy never-ending laugh, kind generosity, amazing cooking, and her ability to bring everyone together. Morgan never knew a stranger, only a good time. She had an immense love for her family, friends, animals and life. She ruthlessly teased and laughed with her friends just as she did family. Sweet as can be and beautiful inside and out, Morgan blessed her loved ones with cherished memories they will never forget.
Morgan was known for her nurturing spirit and radiant smile. At an early age, Morgan made headbands to raise money for the children at St Jude’s for Christmas presents in the memory of her classmate that had passed. She rescued a dog, Tyson, that had been hit and abandoned on the road, called 911 for assistance, paid for recovery treatments and saved his life.
But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her sisters and brothers that adored her. Cheering on the Green Bay Packers, attending the state volleyball games, hanging out with friends, listening to music, old cars and hot rods, fishing, and watching her favorite shows like Law & Order, The Masked Singer, and The Voice were some of her favorite past times.
Morgan graduated from El Paso-Gridley in 2018. As an athlete she played softball, basketball, volleyball, and track, where she went to state for discus. Teachers and coaches throughout her life constantly bragged on her compassion, positivity and determination. Her perseverance led to many accolades such as the Leadership Award at Bloomington Area Career Center in the Nurse Assisting Program. Having been top of her class, Morgan was chosen for the Advanced CNA program where she assisted deliveries and cared for newborns at Advocate BroMenn in the Mother Baby unit. She competed and finished 8th in the state at Skills USA in Springfield, IL in nurse assisting. She was also inducted into the Technical Honor Society and received a nursing scholarship from the Valley of Bloomington Scottish Rite.
Caring for others was her passion. Enrolled as a junior at Millikin University in Decatur, she undoubtedly wanted to be a nurse and to pursue a Master’s degree. Over three years, she comforted patients at Luther Oaks Nursing Home and had started working at Wal-Mart as a personal shopper and loved it. Morgan’s joy came from helping others. She truly was an angel on Earth.
The visitation will be held on Thurs., Aug. 6th from 4-7pm at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. A Celebration of Life service and reception with dinner provided will be held on Sat., Aug. 8th at 4pm at the Water Tower Venue in Gridley at 411 E. Gridley Road. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com
A memorial fund has been set-up at Heartland Bank and donations will be shared to charities near and dear to Morgan’s heart. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC of El Paso will be taking donations to help all three families get through this difficult time. They will match all donations up to a total of $5k and divide the proceeds between all the families. Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/RyderSeggermanUnruh-Funeral-Expenses
When you think of Morgan, celebrate the good memories and take comfort that God has welcomed His angel back home. One of Morgan’s favorite quotes, “Inhale the future, Exhale the past,” reminds us all how to live our lives. Be like Morgan, be kind to all and smile so it’s contagious.
Love you 159
