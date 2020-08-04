Morgan Allysse Ryder

But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her sisters and brothers that adored her. Cheering on the Green Bay Packers, attending the state volleyball games, hanging out with friends, listening to music, old cars and hot rods, fishing, and watching her favorite shows like Law & Order, The Masked Singer, and The Voice were some of her favorite past times.

Morgan graduated from El Paso-Gridley in 2018. As an athlete she played softball, basketball, volleyball, and track, where she went to state for discus. Teachers and coaches throughout her life constantly bragged on her compassion, positivity and determination. Her perseverance led to many accolades such as the Leadership Award at Bloomington Area Career Center in the Nurse Assisting Program. Having been top of her class, Morgan was chosen for the Advanced CNA program where she assisted deliveries and cared for newborns at Advocate BroMenn in the Mother Baby unit. She competed and finished 8th in the state at Skills USA in Springfield, IL in nurse assisting. She was also inducted into the Technical Honor Society and received a nursing scholarship from the Valley of Bloomington Scottish Rite.