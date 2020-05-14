Morton Waimon

He is survived by his wife, Debbie, together for 36 years; his son, David (Rachel); and two adoring grandchildren, Sophie and Asher.

He served in the U.S. Army, Eighth Air Force in England during World War II. He graduated from New York University and Teachers College, Columbia University (ED.D., 1956). He was a tenured professor of education at Illinois State University for nearly 40 years. Mort was active in the Redbird community. He was a “man of letters” and a captivating conversationalist. Mort adored Debbie and was a devoted family man. He had a lifelong passion for working out, music and the “Three Bs” (beaching, biking and books).