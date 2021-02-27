ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mr. Alden Menning, age 87, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, March 6, at 10:30am, at the First Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. After the service there will be a time of lunch and fellowship, followed by interment at the Newkirk Cemetery in rural Hospers. The family requests all who attend the service to wear masks. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.

Alden Leroy was born on August 20, 1933, in Orange City, the son of Bert and Nellie (Van Kley) Menning. He was raised in the rural Alton, area, where he attended school and graduated from the Newkirk Consolidated School System.