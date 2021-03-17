Mrs. Beverly Ann Palmer

She was born December 5, 1938 in Galesburg, Illinois the daughter of Gale and Ruth (Baker) Foster. Beverly graduated from Abingdon High School, Abingdon, Illinois in 1956. She married R. Duane Palmer, August 11, 1957. She is survived by her loving husband, Duane; two of her three children a son, Stephen Palmer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a daughter, Kay Palmer of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jean Ann Palmer; and a grandson, Matthew Duane Palmer.

Beverly went to work in the banking industry immediately after high school and was later an assistant County Clerk in both Knox and White counties while she raised her family and supported her husband in his career in the supermarket industry. She and Duane owned and operated Mercer Market in Aledo, Illinois for nearly 20 years, retiring in 2005. Beverly was active in many civic activities in the Mercer County area, including serving on the YMCA board and being a founding organizer of Country Bank. Beverly was a loving and caring wife and mother and a faithful friend who never forgot a birthday or anniversary. You would always get a card or a call from her and you knew she truly cared. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.