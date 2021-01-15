FORSYTH — Mrs. Carolyn J. Freed, 82 of Forsyth, MO, formerly of Atlanta, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Forsyth. In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, there will only be a limited graveside service for close family and friends on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Kissee Mills Cemetery, Kissee Mills, MO.

Carolyn Jean Freed was born on Tuesday, January 10, 1939, in Ellsworth, IL, the fourth daughter of Harry and Mae Leininger. She was married to Robert Folks who died in 1987 with whom she had two children, Robert and Becky. Carolyn subsequently married Sanford Hazelwood and George Freed, both deceased.

A country girl at heart, Carolyn loved working in the garden and growing all sorts of plants. She was known for being an avid reader, a friend of nature, wildlife and a cheerful helper to anyone in need. Prior to her retirement, she was a long-time employee of the Dixie Truckers Home in McLean, IL.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Robert Folks of Annandale, VA; two grandchildren, Joy and John Sadler both of Atlanta, IL; one great-grandson, Conner Overbey of Atlanta, IL; and a few nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and one daughter, Becky Sadler of Atlanta, IL.