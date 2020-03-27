Muriel 'Mimi' Hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mimi was one of the kindest people you will ever come across. She did not judge and did not speak badly of anyone. Mimi made time for everyone. She was young at heart, and made certain to develop relationships with the children in her life — children loved Mimi. Mimi was generous to those she loved, often sending gifts for no particular occasion, but always a reason. She appreciated all people and professions and did not give up on anyone. We have all lost our greatest ally.

Mimi was very active in her community donating her time and resources to those in need. She was adored by the children and staff at Irving School, where she volunteered. She recently became a driver for the American Cancer Society.

Mimi was a woman of quiet faith, as was evident through her real time narrative with God.

Mimi was preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Hall Jr.; her parents; and two brothers, Jim and Joe Poore.

We will forever recognize her in the flutter of the butterfly wing, the hovering of a precious hummingbird, the echo of the frog, the murmur of water, the warmth of the sun, the silk of the night.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Irving School, Bloomington, where Mimi volunteered. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Muriel Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.