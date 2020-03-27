Muriel 'Mimi' Hall

SECOR — Muriel A. “Mimi” Hall (nee Poore) passed away peacefully Sunday (March 22, 2020) at her home in Secor.
Mimi will be laid to rest next to her beloved son in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. A celebration of Mimi's life will be announced at a later date.
Mimi was born Jan. 19, 1960, in Evanston, a daughter of James and Muriel Poore. On Oct. 5, 1978, Mimi married the love of her life, Richard A. Hall. Rick, Mimi and Rick Jr. recently designed and built their dream home in Secor, where Rick Sr. survives. Mimi was a devoted mother and wife. Her family was her life, and she cherished every second she spent with her husband and son.
Also surviving are her siblings she loved, Dave (Denise Rano) Poore, Denise Penze, Renee Poore, Scott Poore and Todd (George Papadopoulos) Poore. Mimi leaves behind many friends and other family members to whom she meant so much. Mimi held her family and friends with her in her heart.
Mimi was loving, generous, thoughtful and fun. Distance didn't matter for Mimi, as she could frequently be found commuting to spend time with her son, large family, and many close friends who she treated like family. Mimi was a staple at every milestone and event in the life of the people she loved.
Spending time with Mimi was a gift. She found fun in every situation, and loved playing games and doing puzzles. Mimi was a devoted fan, and wholeheartedly enjoyed cheering on her teams with her people.
You have free articles remaining.
Mimi was one of the kindest people you will ever come across. She did not judge and did not speak badly of anyone. Mimi made time for everyone. She was young at heart, and made certain to develop relationships with the children in her life — children loved Mimi. Mimi was generous to those she loved, often sending gifts for no particular occasion, but always a reason. She appreciated all people and professions and did not give up on anyone. We have all lost our greatest ally.
Mimi was very active in her community donating her time and resources to those in need. She was adored by the children and staff at Irving School, where she volunteered. She recently became a driver for the American Cancer Society.
Mimi was a woman of quiet faith, as was evident through her real time narrative with God.
Mimi was preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Hall Jr.; her parents; and two brothers, Jim and Joe Poore.
We will forever recognize her in the flutter of the butterfly wing, the hovering of a precious hummingbird, the echo of the frog, the murmur of water, the warmth of the sun, the silk of the night.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Irving School, Bloomington, where Mimi volunteered. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.