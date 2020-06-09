Muriel Riddle

BLOOMINGTON — On Sept. 15, 1929, God brought to Summit Hill, Pa., a petite package of nearly limitless positive energy in Muriel Iris Remaley, the daughter of Roy and Doris Remaley and younger sister of Faye.
On Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, aged 90, she left her home in Bloomington for heaven.
Due to the social distance limitations imposed by the current pandemic, a celebration of Muriel's life will be delayed and announced at a future date. Meanwhile, a visitation for family only will be at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service with her children at Park Hill Cemetery. This graveside service will be videotaped and then made available to the public on Calvert & Metzler's website.
Valedictorian, orator and cheerleader of her high school, Muriel worked her way through bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology and special needs education at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She played intramural field hockey and basketball wherein she proudly fouled out of many games due to assertive play as a 5-foot-tall guard.
An active member of Kappa Delta sorority, there she met the love of her life and husband of 56 years, Harry E. Riddle Jr. while he was stationed nearby in the U.S. Army.
After marriage in 1954, they started their adventure together by moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, where Muriel established and wrote the state's first curriculum for special needs children, becoming the new district-wide program's first teacher.
Moving to Bloomington two years later with a new daughter in tow, Muriel started her lifelong volunteer service to Second Presbyterian Church and countless congregants, including Sunday school teacher, assistant Sunday school superintendent, deacon, church camp co-director, member and chairperson of numerous committees, choir and as its very first female ruling elder.
A sampling of her community involvement included: teaching at the Booker T. Washington Home for orphaned children; on and off the stage of Community Players; the American Passion Play (in which Harry played the role of Jesus); president of PTA (Parent-Teacher Association); co-founder of the BHS Booster Club; PEO, chapter JV; B-N Symphony society board; Kappa Delta sorority; and treasurer and presenter in “As You Like It.”
By 1964, Muriel and Harry had designed and built their own unique home at 221 Parkview Drive, Bloomington, where they raised their family and lived for 42 years. There, they hosted many out of town visitors to Bloomington over the years, and traveled the world extensively together with their children, with friends, or with cousins. For decades, they worked along-side one another (Muriel managing the office) in their architectural practice.
Survivors include daughter, Debbie Bryant (Darryl), Colorado Springs, Colo.; three sons, Scott Riddle (Jill), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; Kent Riddle (Susan), Lowell, Mich.; and Greg Riddle (Carolyn), Springfield; nine grandchildren, Kelly Guillory (Jeff), Scott (Liz), Jonathan (Gina), Katie (Alejandra), Douglas (Betsy), Carly and Connor Riddle; Lindsay (Jordan), Greg (Katelyn) Bryant; and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Elsie, Claire Riddle, and Remy Guillory. A fifth, already pre-named Harry Riddle, is due to arrive Aug. 2. Muriel loved her family and her family loves her. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and husband Harry.
Just as she drove her car, Muriel lived life with the accelerator pedal down, with a servant's heart of love and sacrifice for others, a gift for intentionally lifting the spirits of whomever she came into contact through her wit, humor, charm and constant, abiding faith in God's love. Muriel left the world a better place for many people. Even after her 90th birthday, she drove by herself to Colorado and Michigan lifting spirits along the way. Muriel taught her family that “if you don't have anything positive to say, please don't say it” and “always find and point out the goodness in everyone and everything.”
Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, to be used for one of her many passions — new congregation member development.
