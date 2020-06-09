Muriel Riddle

Just as she drove her car, Muriel lived life with the accelerator pedal down, with a servant's heart of love and sacrifice for others, a gift for intentionally lifting the spirits of whomever she came into contact through her wit, humor, charm and constant, abiding faith in God's love. Muriel left the world a better place for many people. Even after her 90th birthday, she drove by herself to Colorado and Michigan lifting spirits along the way. Muriel taught her family that “if you don't have anything positive to say, please don't say it” and “always find and point out the goodness in everyone and everything.”