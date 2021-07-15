NORMAL — Myron L. Beier, 89, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 in El Paso. A private service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL.

Myron was born July 15, 1931 in Cooksville, IL, the son of Homer and Bessie Smith Beier. He married Trudy Starkey September 2, 1951, in Illinois. She preceded him in death. He worked at Eureka Company and retired in 1994 after 43 years.

Surviving are sons: Jerry and Rick Beier; granddaughters: Jennifer Beier and Michelle Osborne: great-grandchildren: Joseph Beier, Ashley Baker and Matthew Osborne.

Myron enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals and time with family. He will be missed dearly.