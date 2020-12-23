Myrtle C. Marley

She was the beloved mother of her three sons, of whom she was very proud. She grew up in post-depression Southern California, in Santa Ana. She spent her free time on the beaches of Laguna. The Pacific Ocean and in the mountains and deserts of the area were her paradise. She met her future husband, Dick Marley while still in high school, and they were married in 1952. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator until she became a mother in 1955. In 1962 after her third son was born the family moved to Lincoln, NE as Dick was transferred with State Farm. There she made many friends through State Farm and the Congregational Church. They remained her friends for life. The family moved from Lincoln to Bloomington, IL in 1970 with another State Farm transfer.