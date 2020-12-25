Myrtle C. Marley

BLOOMINGTON — Charlene passed from this life peacefully at Martin Health Care Center December 18, 2020. She was 86. Her husband, Richard preceded her in death one year ago, and her eldest son, Dave just one week ago.
She was the beloved mother of her three sons, of whom she was very proud. She grew up in post-depression Southern California, in Santa Ana. She spent her free time on the beaches of Laguna. The Pacific Ocean and in the mountains and deserts of the area were her paradise. She met her future husband, Dick Marley while still in high school, and they were married in 1952. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator until she became a mother in 1955. In 1962 after her third son was born the family moved to Lincoln, NE as Dick was transferred with State Farm. There she made many friends through State Farm and the Congregational Church. They remained her friends for life. The family moved from Lincoln to Bloomington, IL in 1970 with another State Farm transfer.
Charlene had the kindest heart and was always giving when she could. She volunteered for several organizations-the women's shelter and the Cancer Center most recently. She had worked at Pines Dress Shop and at Gailey Eye Clinic in the 1970's. She loved seeing her grandchildren: Sam and Eva Marley of Madison, WI; Eliza Marley and Zayda Bryson of Chicago; Marah Bates of Chattanooga; and Andrew Bates of Ft. Collins, CO. She was an accomplished artist in pencil, acrylic, and watercolor. She was a voracious reader of fiction. She loved traveling.
After retiring in 1985, Charlene and Dick relocated back to their beloved Southern California. She spent a glorious 20 years reveling in her beaches and mountains and her friends. The grandkids loved to visit. In 2005 they moved unenthusiastically back to Bloomington to be closer to their sons. Slowly failing health caused Charlene and Dick to relocate to assisted living and nursing homes in the past few years. Dick passed a year ago. Mercifully, she never learned of the passing of her son, Dave a week ago.
She is survived by her brother, Harold (and wife, Nancy) Hill of Chelan, WA; her son, Daniel Marley, MD and daughter-in-law, Sheri Marley of Bloomington, and son, James Marley, PhD and his wife, Michelle Marley of Chicago.
Our sincerest appreciation and gratitude go out to the caring nurses and staff of Martin Health Center and Westminster Village.
She will be forever in our hearts.
Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.