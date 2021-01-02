GIBSON CITY - Nancy Ann Foster age 67 of Gibson City died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday December 31, 2020 at OSF Hospice Home in Peoria. Her Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City with the Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Nancy was born January 31, 1953 in Gibson City a daughter of Fred and Mary Brock Lowery. Nancy was one of the first babies born at the newly opened Gibson Community Hospital.
She married Steve Foster of Melvin on March 15, 1975 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Sibley. She is survived by her husband Steve; a brother Terry (Juanita) Lowery of Gibson City; brother in-laws Dale Foster of Monroe WI; Kevin (Tammy) Foster of Portage, WI; sister in-law Eileen (Randy) Foster Price Reynolds of Colfax; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy graduated from Gibson City High School in 1971. She worked at the Gibson City Electronics and Switchcraft in Paxton retiring in 1982. She enjoyed painting, working in her flower beds, and collecting rocks and fossils. Nancy read many western romance books, and books about kids, and Christmas. Nancy loved tigers and was able to do one on her bucket list. She petted a baby tiger named Thor that was less than a month old.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, OSF Richard Owens Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice. Memories may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.
