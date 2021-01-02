GIBSON CITY - Nancy Ann Foster age 67 of Gibson City died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday December 31, 2020 at OSF Hospice Home in Peoria. Her Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City with the Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.

Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Nancy was born January 31, 1953 in Gibson City a daughter of Fred and Mary Brock Lowery. Nancy was one of the first babies born at the newly opened Gibson Community Hospital.

She married Steve Foster of Melvin on March 15, 1975 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Sibley. She is survived by her husband Steve; a brother Terry (Juanita) Lowery of Gibson City; brother in-laws Dale Foster of Monroe WI; Kevin (Tammy) Foster of Portage, WI; sister in-law Eileen (Randy) Foster Price Reynolds of Colfax; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.