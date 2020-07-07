Nancy F. Barnes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Fae Barnes, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 10 p.m. Saturday (July 4, 2020) at Arbor Rose of Robinson. Nancy was born May 8, 1944, in Lincoln, at Evangelical Deaconess Hospital, the daughter of Alfred and Bessie Prettyman Barnes.

She is survived by two sons, Tim (Brandy) Kramme, Parker, Texas, and Matt (Kerrie) Kramme, Robinson; six grandchildren, Melody, Caleb, Amelia, Amos, Milaina and Ella; as well as one brother, Lendall (Priscilla) Barnes, Linn Creek, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Beverly Irving and Sandra Williams.

Nancy acquired a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Illinois State University in 1962. She taught secondary education math for one year before making a career in computing with State Farm where she would eventually retire after 31 years of service. Nancy was a member and attended church regularly in the communities she resided, including Mason City Christian Church, Centennial Christian Church of Bloomington and Monticello Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling, often with her mother or other family members and friends and particularly her trips with Presley Tours. Nancy had a real spirit of adventure and was very much interested in the persons she knew, always listening, always willing to help, always caring and always full of love.