NORMAL -- Nancy Holsinger, 82, died at her home in Normal on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Remarkably, she had almost never been sick during her lifetime; an inoperable brain tumor, discovered only weeks before, finally ended her long and productive life.
Nancy was born on December 7, 1937 in Landrum, South Carolina, the only child of Francis and Ettie Lockhart Hiss. She grew up in Asheville, North Carolina before attending Duke University where she received her bachelor's degree in 1959. It was at Duke that she met her future husband, Paul. They were married while still undergraduates on June 7, 1958, at the First Baptist Church of Asheville. Just a few weeks before her death, she and Paul celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. After graduation, they both enrolled as graduate students at the University of Denver where, in 1961, Nancy received a Masters of Social Work degree. Over the next several decades, she was a practicing social worker, in both the large Veterans Administration Hospital of Denver and eventually, after she and Paul moved to Normal, at Metcalf Laboratory School and as a faculty member of the Department of Social Work at Illinois State.
When she retired from ISU, it was to become a wonderful, full-time mother to her four children, Lisa Anne, Stephen Graham, Alexander, and Deblyn Rebecca. Though her daughter, Lisa Anne, died suddenly several years ago, the others survive: Stephen and his wife, Joan, in Rockford, Michigan; Alexander and his wife, Kristi, in Kansas City, Missouri; and Deblyn in Bloomington. Nancy was also blessed with four much-loved grandsons: Jordan Holsinger of Tallahassee, Florida, Lucas and Elijah Holsinger of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jack Holsinger of Rockford. Michigan. Her husband, Paul, also survives.
Nancy volunteered with many different organizations as her children were growing, from Boy or Girl Scouts to 4-H. Perhaps nothing, however, gave her more pleasure than the thirty years she spent as a volunteer with what eventually became known as Star Literacy, teaching English as a Second Language to dozens of students from around the globe. She greatly appreciated the opportunities that ESL gave her to learn about other world cultures and her students always became her friends. During the last 20 years or so, she corresponded regularly with many of her former Japanese students who had come to Normal with their husbands who were connected with Mitsubishi Motors when it was located in the community. She was a devoted teacher, one from whom her students never failed to benefit.
After Paul's retirement from the Department of History at ISU, he and Nancy were able to travel widely, something that she particularly enjoyed. To many people's surprise, however, they went to places seldom visited by most travelers. She chose not London, or Paris, or any other great city in the world, but instead went to such fascinating spots as the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic to walk among the thousands of penguins that live there, to the tiny town of Churchill, in northern Manitoba to see their hundreds of polar bears, to Kenya or Zambia in Africa on three different occasions for intimate safaris among the exciting wildlife of that part of the world. In Brazil, she took trips looking for wild jaguars and in Ecuador and Panama, she was fascinated watching the hundreds of beautiful hummingbirds that make those countries home. Though she would never have called herself daring, she looked forward to riding in hot air balloons in New Mexico, in open-door helicopters on Kauai, Hawaii, or in float planes landing on some remote lake in the interior of Kodiak Island, Alaska. She especially loved visiting waterfalls whenever possible, her favorite being the spectacular Iguazu Falls between Brazil and Argentina.
During the last days of her life, she received loving care again and again from the doctors, nurses, and technicians at St, Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington as well as from the many personnel of the Transitions Hospice program. Beck Memorial Home cared for her after her passing. Her family will always be grateful to all these special people.
A devoutly religious person in her own way, she had no interest in a funeral. It was her wish to be cremated and her ashes scattered in the wild places that she came to love so much during her life. Her family requests no flowers. Should anyone care to remember her, however, nothing would have pleased her more than to have her friends give contributions to any helping agency, whether locally, nationally, or even internationally, in her memory. She did that generously during her lifetime and it would be a fitting tribute now for others to do so after her death.
