Nancy Holsinger

Nancy volunteered with many different organizations as her children were growing, from Boy or Girl Scouts to 4-H. Perhaps nothing, however, gave her more pleasure than the thirty years she spent as a volunteer with what eventually became known as Star Literacy, teaching English as a Second Language to dozens of students from around the globe. She greatly appreciated the opportunities that ESL gave her to learn about other world cultures and her students always became her friends. During the last 20 years or so, she corresponded regularly with many of her former Japanese students who had come to Normal with their husbands who were connected with Mitsubishi Motors when it was located in the community. She was a devoted teacher, one from whom her students never failed to benefit.

After Paul's retirement from the Department of History at ISU, he and Nancy were able to travel widely, something that she particularly enjoyed. To many people's surprise, however, they went to places seldom visited by most travelers. She chose not London, or Paris, or any other great city in the world, but instead went to such fascinating spots as the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic to walk among the thousands of penguins that live there, to the tiny town of Churchill, in northern Manitoba to see their hundreds of polar bears, to Kenya or Zambia in Africa on three different occasions for intimate safaris among the exciting wildlife of that part of the world. In Brazil, she took trips looking for wild jaguars and in Ecuador and Panama, she was fascinated watching the hundreds of beautiful hummingbirds that make those countries home. Though she would never have called herself daring, she looked forward to riding in hot air balloons in New Mexico, in open-door helicopters on Kauai, Hawaii, or in float planes landing on some remote lake in the interior of Kodiak Island, Alaska. She especially loved visiting waterfalls whenever possible, her favorite being the spectacular Iguazu Falls between Brazil and Argentina.