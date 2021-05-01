BLOOMINGTON - Nancy J. Furry, 84 of Bloomington, passed away at 6:24 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington with Rev. Peter Weeks officiating. Interment will be in Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

Nancy was born August 8, 1936 in Rockford, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Mallory) Neimeier. She married Clifton Frederick "Fritz" Furry on December 2, 1956 in Mattoon. He survives.

She is also survived by two children: James Furry of Bloomington and Jean Gust of Park Ridge; three grandchildren: Brooke (Brian) Ashenbremer, Clifton (Elizabeth) Furry and Christopher Gust; and three great grandchildren: Katelyn, Wyatt and Sarah Ashenbremer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Sara Branson.

Nancy graduated from Mattoon High School. She worked in the IT Department at State Farm for many years, retiring in 2000.