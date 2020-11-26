EUREKA — Nancy J. Schrock, 79, of Eureka passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on August 24, 1941 in Bloomington a daughter of Joseph B. and Esther A. Rassi Schrock.

Survivors include two brothers: Byron (Mary) Schrock of Harlan, IN; Ken (Janet) Schrock of Congerville; one niece, Larissa Kuykendall; nine nephews: Todd (Carol) Schrock; Troy (Jennifer) Schrock; Trent (Heidi) Schrock; Derek Schrock; Deron Schrock; Kevin (Rachel) Schrock; Kurtis (Julie) Schrock; Douglas Schrock; Ryan (Christy) Schrock; many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant brother, one infant sister, one infant niece and one niece, Lanae Schrock.

Nancy was a kindergarten teacher in various Illinois schools and also spent two years in Japan teaching. She had her own private nursery school that she established.