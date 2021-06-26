BLOOMINGTON - Nancy J. Shevokas, 88 of Bloomington, passed away at 11:09 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Rev. Peter Okola officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Chenoa. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Church, Normal, St. Joseph Church, Chenoa or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Nancy was born February 28, 1933 in Nauvoo, the daughter of Willis Edward and Alice Ruth McGregor Diemer. She married Matthew Anthony Shevokas on February 9, 1957 in Nauvoo. He died on January 28, 1998.

Survivors include two brothers-in-law, Greg (Carol) Shevokas of Xenia and Steven (Dawn) Shevokas of Chenoa; 13 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son Craig in 1961.

Nancy graduated from Nauvoo High School in 1951, received her B.S. in Education from Western Illinois University in 1956 and her M.S. in Business Administration from Illinois State University in 1964.

She taught school in numerous schools including Flanagan High School, Fairbury/Cropsey High School (now Prairie Central) and Chenoa High School. Retiring in 1997, she was a librarian and business teacher and was as member of several professional organizations.

Nancy was also on the Chenoa Public Library Board, served as director of the Alliance Library System and volunteered for R.S.V.P. She enjoyed genealogy, quilting and reading.

Nancy was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chenoa.

Nancy’s family would like to thank her friends and neighbors for all of their great support over the years.

