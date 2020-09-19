Nancy Jean Nolan

She was preceded in death by her devoted father on August 30, 2020, loving grandparents, John and Victoria Slaviero, Frank and Mary Slabe.

Nancy was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind countless beautiful memories.

She was the recipient to a life saving lung transplant in 2001 and a kidney transplant from her loving husband in 2011. The University of Chicago doctors and staff treated her like family right up until the end. As her health declined over the years it never broke her spirit or strength. There was nothing that could hold Nancy back from anything she was determined to do.

She was an accomplished teacher for 20 plus years at Central Catholic High School (CCHS), Holy Trinity Jr. High School and St. Clare School. She loved her students like they were her own children and always

gave the extra attention to those who needed it most.

Her former students will serve as pallbearers and carry her to her final resting place. If a casket had 1,000 handles she would have every student she's ever influenced carry her. She wanted her students to remember not only the lessons she taught in the classroom, but the life lessons she taught them each and every day.