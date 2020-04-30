Nancy L. Lynch
HEYWORTH — Nancy L. Lynch, 77, of Heyworth, passed away Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at 1:09 a.m. at her home surrounded by her family.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wapella. A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Nancy was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Galesburg, to Wayne M. Royse and Nellie M. Liniger Royse. She married Charles “Mike” Lynch on Oct. 27, 1962, in Galesburg. He passed away July 30, 2006.

Also surviving are her daughter, Lori (Scott) McCubbins, Heyworth; son, Scott Lynch, Bloomington; grandchildren, Colin and Karlie McCubbins, Heyworth; and sister Mary (Dewey) Dyer, Geneso;  brother Steve (Valerie) Royse, Galesburg; and brother, Gary (Debbie) Royse, Monmoth.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Nancy had been a homemaker and worked at State Farm Insurance for over 20 years, retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wapella and the Spicy Red Hots Red Hat Club.

She made family and friends smile with her colorful vocabulary and outspoken thoughts. Nancy enjoyed traveling with her sister and brother-in-law, playing canasta, and her daily walks with her granddog, Zoey. She was very proud of her grandchildren and loved attending their activities.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived to serve her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be missed by those who knew her.

