Nancy Stedman

BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Ellen Pick Stedman, 69, of Lake Placid, Fla., passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) in Sebring, Fla.

She was born Dec. 15, 1950, in Bloomington, the daughter of Howard and Louise Wozniak Pick, and raised in Chenoa. Nancy was the oldest of four daughters, followed by Beverley (Richard) Winston, Diane Pick and Marguerite (Brett) Leman.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She received an associate degree in nursing from Illinois Central College and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Sangamon State University. She was a nursing leader, director of nursing and administrator at several nursing facilities, including Meadows Mennonite Retirement Home in Meadows, where she discovered her passion for caring for others.

She married Michael Dean Stedman of Chillicothe, on Aug. 14, 1971; he survives. Also surviving are their daughters, Diane Stedman (David) Conrad, Manteno; Catherine Stedman, Athens, Ga.; and Elizabeth (Keith) Hawley, Seattle, Wash.; and grandchildren, Ainsley, John Patrick and Sarah. As a family, she and Mike and their daughters hosted five foreign exchange students.