CLINTON — Nancy T. Beadles, 77, of Clinton, passed away at 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with the Rev. Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton United Methodist Church or the Clinton YMCA.

Nancy was born May 25, 1943, in Rock Island, the daughter of Walter M. and Helen C. Holdridge Theobald. She married William E. “Bill” Beadles April 18, 1970, in Clinton. He passed away Feb. 9, 2016.

Survivors include her children, Stephanie (Rennie) Cluver, Clinton; Matthew Beadles, Clinton; four grandchildren, MaKayle Beadles, Mason Beadles, Brooks Cluver and Lilah Cluver; sister, LouAnne C. (Wayne) Shuyler, Salem, Ore.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Theobald.

Nancy was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church. She worked at the HRC in Clinton for 30 years. Nancy enjoyed playing bridge and being with her friends and family.

