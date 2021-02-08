ELLSWORTH — Nancy Terven, 88, of Ellsworth, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Carle BroMenn in Normal.

A private memorial service will be held for the family with Austin O'Neall officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was born June 16, 1932, in Peoria, IL to Ray and Mildred Shirey. She married Gerald Terven on February 14, 1951, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2019.

Surviving are one son, Tim Terven (Debbie Dovell), Cooksville; one daughter, Donna Terven (Ron Anderson), LeRoy; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Shane) Roe, Wendy (Jake) Sessions-Moore; five great- grandchildren: Austin (Michelle), Jacob (Katrina Vroman) and Megan O'Neall, and Nathan and Carley Hail; three brothers: Ray (Myra) Shirey, Larry Shirey, Michael Shirey, Sr. (Jeannie Lott Lovell). She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister-in-law, Katy Shirey.

She was a member of the Ellsworth United Methodist Church.

What Nancy has been called to do in a lifetime, she has done. She has fulfilled her duties as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and as a friend and neighbor. Today she walks with the angels to a new life. She will be missed by so many.