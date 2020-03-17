Nancy Williamson

GRIDLEY — Nancy J. Williamson, 78, of Gridley, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private family visitation and graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna, is scheduled. A Mass will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso.

Nancy was born March 21, 1941, in LaRose, the daughter of Donald and Irene Whitton Guernsey. She married Mark L. Williamson on March 6, 1959, in Lexington.

Survivors include four children, Al Williamson, Lexington; Tina Williamson, Bloomington; Tod (Dara) Williamson, Hudson; and Lisa (Scott) Kiefer, Gridley; six grandchildren, Aubrey (Sean) Foxx, Bloomington; Teague “T.J.” Williamson, Normal; Larissa (fiancé Tyler Van Eck) Kiefer, Bloomington; Zack (fiancée DeAnna Hayes) Kiefer, Decatur; and Lukas and Ethan Kiefer, Gridley; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Bella Kiefer, and one due in July; three sisters, Donna Jones, Arizona; Connie (Tom) Wissmiller, Nevada; and Judy Thomas, Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her parents.