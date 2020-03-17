Nancy Williamson

GRIDLEY — Nancy J. Williamson, 78, of Gridley, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
A private family visitation and graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna, is scheduled. A Mass will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso.
Nancy was born March 21, 1941, in LaRose, the daughter of Donald and Irene Whitton Guernsey. She married Mark L. Williamson on March 6, 1959, in Lexington.
Survivors include four children, Al Williamson, Lexington; Tina Williamson, Bloomington; Tod (Dara) Williamson, Hudson; and Lisa (Scott) Kiefer, Gridley; six grandchildren, Aubrey (Sean) Foxx, Bloomington; Teague “T.J.” Williamson, Normal; Larissa (fiancé Tyler Van Eck) Kiefer, Bloomington; Zack (fiancée DeAnna Hayes) Kiefer, Decatur; and Lukas and Ethan Kiefer, Gridley; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Bella Kiefer, and one due in July; three sisters, Donna Jones, Arizona; Connie (Tom) Wissmiller, Nevada; and Judy Thomas, Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy graduated from Lexington High School and worked at Country Companies for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso, Altar & Rosary Society and Cursillo.
Nancy was a cancer survivor, being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. She loved shopping at Gridley Spare and Share on Tuesdays, eBay sales at home, her “hall displays” and attending any event her grandkids were in. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, puzzles and attending church.
Nancy was loved by her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She had many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed by them all. She will be celebrating her 79th birthday in Heaven.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.