ANCHOR — Nancy Willke, 83, of Pontiac, formerly of Anchor, passed away at 6:00 PM, on July 22, 2021, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. Pastors Jim Rients and Carlin Ours will be officiating.

Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax and 10:00 AM-10:45 AM Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery fund or First Lutheran Church, Pontiac.

Nancy was born January 1, 1938, in Normal the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Sacry Caldwell. She married Harold Willke on April 6, 1957. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Patricia (Richard) Stubbs of Summertown, IN, Paula (Lonnie) Warren of Pontiac, Steven (Nancy) Willke of Weldon, IA, Teresa (Mike) Sheehan of Cary, Rhonda (Dan) Horvat of Lake Bluff, Judith (Todd) Brooks of Castle Rock, CO, and Marcia (Sammy) Burns of Blountsville, AL; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Cindy) Caldwell of Lexington; and sister, Sharon Barker of Cooksville.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and one sister, Dixie Bounds.

Nancy was a member of First Lutheran Church in Pontiac. Before moving to Pontiac she was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor for 50 years, where she was on the church council, taught Sunday school, and vacation bible school.

Nancy enjoyed knitting, quilting, and wintering in Texas with her husband in their travel trailer. She spent 15 years being a part of the American Passion Play. Nancy was honored to be selected as the flying angel in the Resurrection scene.

