FARMER CITY — Nathan T. Hieronymus, 42, of Farmer City, died at 10:06 a.m. Monday (July 20, 2020) at home.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Calvert Belangee Bruce, Farmer City. Memorial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at funeral home; inurnment to follow at McCord Cemetery, rural Farmer City. Nathan's former fourth grade teacher, Diane Williams, will be officiating. Masks should be worn while in the building, and a limit of 50 people will be allowed in at one time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nathan Hieronymus memorial fund at Heartland Bank. Memorials will benefit Nathan's children.

Nathan was born June 26, 1978, in Champaign, to Thomas and Connie Dawson Hieronymus. He married Ashley Noble on Oct. 5, 2013. He is survived by his wife, Ashley; one daughter, Paisley, and one son, Hank, both at home; parents, Tom and Connie Hieronymus; sister, Leslie Whitehouse; and paternal grandmother, Phyllis Hieronymus, all of Farmer City. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Harley and Julia Dawson, and paternal grandfather, Robert C. Hieronymus.

Nathan was a fourth-generation farmer. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Nathan's passion was at Woodlawn Country Club, playing golf with family and friends, and was a multi-time champion in golf events at WCC. He was the frontman of the local band, the Blue Collar Bastards. He had a generous and bright spirit, and will be remembered as a friend to everyone. Nathan loved pranks and pyrotechnics, and was the best watermeloner on earth.