BLOOMINGTON — Nathaniel "Nate" Joseph Goldman 46 of Bloomington passed away suddenly on February 17, 2021. He was born in Springfield, IL on April 5, 1974 to Susan (Suzi Fowler) and Ronn Goldman.
Nate is survived by his son, Jake who was his treasure. Also surviving are his mother, Suzi and step-father, Bill Matthews of Normal, IL; his father, Ronn Goldman of Springfield, IL; his grandmother, Esther Fowler of Jonesville, MI; and step-siblings: Emilie Halm, Ben Matthews and Andrew Matthews.
Nate is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him and who Nate loved, but he had a very special bond with his Uncle who was like a Dad Gary Fowler and wife Brenda, his cousin who was like a brother Josh Fowler and wife Mindy and his cousin who was like a sister Kyleigh Fowler.
His grandfather Jack Fowler preceded him in death.
Nate married Kim (Marchetti) Williams on April 1, 2005. Nate also will be missed by Kristen Wilson and her son Tyler who were very special to Nate.
Nate was a loving father, son and friend. Once you became "one of his" then there was nothing he wouldn't do for you. Nate attended Normal Community High School and worked for Tartan Realty Group managing their properties in Bloomington and Normal. He enjoyed dirt bikes and going mudding with his reconfigured truck. He also competed in tough truck competitions in Central Illinois. But most of all Nate loved to spend time with Jake teaching him the skills and trades he would need as he got older.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Nate also chose to donate his tissue to Gift of Hope so others might benefit. There will be a visitation/open house on March 20, 2021 in the afternoon at a location to be determined. Because of Covid restrictions there will be a limit of fifty people at a time inside the building so we ask that you are mindful of others. We also ask that you wear a mask and keep socially distanced.
Memorials may be made to Pet Central Helps at 360 Wylie Drive Bloomington, IL or Midwest Food Bank at 2031 Warehouse Road Normal, IL.
