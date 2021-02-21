BLOOMINGTON — Nathaniel "Nate" Joseph Goldman 46 of Bloomington passed away suddenly on February 17, 2021. He was born in Springfield, IL on April 5, 1974 to Susan (Suzi Fowler) and Ronn Goldman.

Nate is survived by his son, Jake who was his treasure. Also surviving are his mother, Suzi and step-father, Bill Matthews of Normal, IL; his father, Ronn Goldman of Springfield, IL; his grandmother, Esther Fowler of Jonesville, MI; and step-siblings: Emilie Halm, Ben Matthews and Andrew Matthews.

Nate is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him and who Nate loved, but he had a very special bond with his Uncle who was like a Dad Gary Fowler and wife Brenda, his cousin who was like a brother Josh Fowler and wife Mindy and his cousin who was like a sister Kyleigh Fowler.

His grandfather Jack Fowler preceded him in death.

Nate married Kim (Marchetti) Williams on April 1, 2005. Nate also will be missed by Kristen Wilson and her son Tyler who were very special to Nate.