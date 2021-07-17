NORMAL — A Celebration of Life service for Neil Skaggs who passed away on February 17, 2021 will be held Saturday, July 24 at 1:00 PM at Christ Church in Normal. A reception/visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM afterwards.
