 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neil Skaggs

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A Celebration of Life service for Neil Skaggs who passed away on February 17, 2021 will be held Saturday, July 24 at 1:00 PM at Christ Church in Normal. A reception/visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM afterwards.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News