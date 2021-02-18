NORMAL — Neil Thomas Skaggs, 67, of Normal passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021 at home surrounded by his wife and daughters. A memorial service will be held at a later date this summer. Interment will be in Willow Springs, Missouri.

Neil was born in Mountain Grove, MO, on October 29, 1953, to Thomas E. Skaggs and Doris Bartlett Skaggs. He graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1971 and the University of Missouri in 1975. On July 24, 1976 he married Barbara Wehmer in Willow Springs.

In 1980 Neil received his Doctorate in Economics from Duke University and had already started his career in 1979 as a professor of Economics at Illinois State University. His areas of specialty were Principles of Economics, Money and Banking, and History of Economic Thought. He was an author of the textbook Economics: Individual Choice and Its Consequences. He also served as an interim chair for three departments - economics, chemistry, and psychology. Neil was also active on the ISU Credit Union board, serving as Chairman. Neil and Barb spent two semesters with ISU study abroad in Austria. He retired in 2010.