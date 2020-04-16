Nellie Leimbach

MOUNT PULASKI — Nellie Randolph Leimbach, 104, formerly of Mount Pulaski, died Thursday (April 16, 2020) in New Braunfels, Texas.
Nellie Elizabeth was born April 12, 1916, in rural Beason. Her parents were Laura Belle Hunt and Roy Jehu Randolph. She was next to the youngest of seven brothers.
Nellie attended Bowles rural school and Beason High School where she graduated in 1933. She earned her teaching certificate at Illinois State University, Normal, and taught for 25 years. She taught in rural schools in Logan and DeWitt counties, Marseilles City Schools in LaSalle County, and Cornland and Chestnut elementary schools.
On July 17, 1938, she married Clifford Louis Leimbach of Chestnut. She and Clifford lived in Chestnut until 1972 when they moved to Mount Pulaski. In 1984, Nellie and Clifford purchased a winter home in Fort Myers, Fla., and spent the winter months there. They were married 67 years before Clifford passed in 2005.
She was a lifetime member of the Abraham Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary, Logan County Retired Teachers Association, Daughters of American Revolution, and Chestnut-Beason American Legion Auxiliary. She was a charter member of Chestnut Happy Homemakers Home Extension, past president of Mount Pulaski Women's Club, and a member of the ADK teacher's sorority. Nellie did volunteer work at the Mount Pulaski Court House and Mount Pulaski Museum. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Mount Pulaski.
Nellie loved to read and do embroidery. One of her projects was to make a quilt for each grandchild.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; and her seven brothers, Reed, Jim, Homer, Ross, Harry, Richard and Donald.
Nellie is survived by her three children, Delores (Dennis) McCauley, Mason, Ohio; Deborah (Dave) Hamilton, Tampa, Fla.; and Daniel (Debbie) Leimbach, New Braunfels, Texas. She has six grandchildren, Erin McCauley (Dr. Jason Klingensmith); DJ (Tina) Hamilton; Patricia (Brad) Lenning; Rachel Leimbach (Matthew Schwartz); Marcus (Marla) Hamilton; and Dr. Robert (Emma) Leimbach. She has 10 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside will be held at Randolph Cemetery, Kenney. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Mount Pulaski; Chestnut United Methodist Church; Mount Pulaski Museum; or the Mount Pulaski Public Library. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mount Pulaski, is handling the arrangements.
