BLOOMINGTON — Nellie M. Nuckols, 94 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:21 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Bickford House in Bloomington.

A private family service was held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home with entombment in Park Hill Mausoleum, both in Bloomington. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association.

Nellie was born April 12, 1926 in Freedom, Kentucky, the daughter of John and Gertrude Welch Richey. She married John E. Harrison on February 26, 1982 in Funks Grove. He died on March 8, 1984.

She is survived by three sons: Larry (Sherri) Nuckols of Downs, Jay (Judy) Nuckols of Lebanon, Missouri and Mike (Iris) Nuckols of Bloomington; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, one in infancy and Sherman Richey and two sisters, Christine Sechrest and Dicey Smith.

Nellie worked at Eureka Williams for 27 1/2 years and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and spending time with family. She was a member of Church of Christ in Bloomington, where she was involved in Clothes Closet.

