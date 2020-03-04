Niles Lighthall

PONTIAC — Niles T. Lighthall, 87, of Pontiac, passed away at 1 p.m. Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

His service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with the Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Southside Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Niles was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Clinton, to Leon and Grace Ellen Maples Lighthall.

He is survived by his nieces, Valerie (Robert) Mixen, Cornell, and Karen Rey, New Port Riche, Fla.; nephew, Delbert (Nona) McDonald, Pontiac; a special grandniece, Michelle Revoir, Pontiac; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Calvin, Harold and Jack Lighthall; and three sisters, Carolann Radley, Joyce McDonald and Florence Riley.

Niles was a graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Niles had worked as a security guard for many years for several companies.

Niles cared deeply for the family pets, Chippy the dog and Toby the cat. He enjoyed sitting on his porch smoking his pipe.