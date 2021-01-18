BLOOMINGTON — Niola N. Daily, 95, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at First Christian Church of Bloomington with Rev. Jim Warren and Hawkins Williams officiating. Those in attendance are asked to follow proper social distancing and mask practices. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Cemetery in Kenney, Illinois. A future celebration of life will be held on what would have been her 96th birthday, June 19, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Bloomington, Home Sweet Home Missions, or Midwest Food Bank. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Niola was born in Kenney, on June 20, 1925, the third daughter to Elmo and Lida (Brelsfoard) Thompson. She grew up in Kenney and was surrounded by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In 1943, she graduated Kenney High School. She married William Daily on March 18, 1946, the same day as her grandparents 50th wedding anniversary and her parent's anniversary. In 1947, she and her husband moved to rural Danvers to farm, later in the late 70s they moved to a farm near Lake Bloomington, and then in 2006, they moved to Bloomington.