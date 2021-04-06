Nola (Gramm) Schrock

Bob and Nola lived on the homeplace in rural Gridley for 37 years before moving to Normal, IL. Nola worked for the Illinois Agricultural Association for 32 years before her retirement in 1996 from the Governmental Affairs Division.

Mel and Nola wintered in Ft. Myers, FL where they developed many close friendships. Nola was always young at heart and had many interests. Nola had a gift for entertaining guests in their home. She was an avid flower gardener. Mel and Nola spent many years traveling. Their trips included visiting 23 countries.

Nola gave her life to the Lord in 1949. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Her faith was most important to her. Her greatest joy was in knowing "her children walked with the Lord".

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the church and for one hour prior to the services on Friday. Burial will be in the Gridley Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting with arrangements. The family requests memorials be made to Lifesong for Orphans, P.O. Box 9, Gridley, IL 61744 (lifesong.org). Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.