NORMAL — Nola (Gramm) Schrock of Normal went to be with Jesus on April 4, 2021 at her home in Normal. Nola was born in Hancock, MN, on November 19, 1931, the 13th of 17 children of John and Eliza (Metzger) Schmidgall.
Nola graduated from Hancock High School in 1949. She later went on to earn her bachelors from Western Illinois University.
Nola married Robert Gramm of Gridley on June 12, 1955 (d. April 1997). She married Mel Schrock of Elgin, IL, in May 1999. He survives. Nola is survived by her two daughters: Barbara (Mike) Prevo of Gridley, IL, and Jaclyn (Jeff) Leman of South Jordan, UT; and their AFS student from Paraguay, Ricardo (Sara) Baez of Normal.
Also surviving are daughters-in-law: LuAnn (d. Bradley) Gramm of Bloomington, and Louanne (d. Jeffrey Gramm) Umland of Carlock, IL; stepchildren: Stan (Karen) Schrock of Sycamore, IL, Julie (Jeff) Kellenberger of Elgin, IL, and Sara (Jeff) Dietz of Elgin, IL; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Floyd Schmidgall of Morris, MN; four sisters: Barb Brown of Morris, MN, Norene Moser of Morris, MN, Marilyn Lanz of Broad Brook, CT, and Marion Schmidgall of Hancock, MN.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Gramm (1997); two sons, Bradley (2011) and Jeffrey (1989) and one stepson, Grant Schrock (2012).
Bob and Nola lived on the homeplace in rural Gridley for 37 years before moving to Normal, IL. Nola worked for the Illinois Agricultural Association for 32 years before her retirement in 1996 from the Governmental Affairs Division.
Mel and Nola wintered in Ft. Myers, FL where they developed many close friendships. Nola was always young at heart and had many interests. Nola had a gift for entertaining guests in their home. She was an avid flower gardener. Mel and Nola spent many years traveling. Their trips included visiting 23 countries.
Nola gave her life to the Lord in 1949. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Her faith was most important to her. Her greatest joy was in knowing "her children walked with the Lord".
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the church and for one hour prior to the services on Friday. Burial will be in the Gridley Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting with arrangements. The family requests memorials be made to Lifesong for Orphans, P.O. Box 9, Gridley, IL 61744 (lifesong.org). Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.