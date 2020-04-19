BLOOMINGTON — Nomia L. “Nomi” Shanks, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Her services will be private and interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, the Humane Society of Central Illinois or the Advocate BroMenn Auxiliary Board.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
She was born March 19, 1938 in Covington, Ky., daughter of Luella Gibbs. She married the love of her life, Wilbur Shanks on June 20, 1959 in Bloomington, he preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Luella Paige and a daughter, Julia Shanks.
Surviving are three children, Beth Ann (fiancé Jason Lartz) Murphy, Chris (Elisa) Shanks and Karen (Shawn) Schwiderski, all of Bloomington; 10 granddaughters, Kylee Murphy, Taylor (Jerry II) Grieco, Meghan (Kyle) Floyd, Sydney, Lauren, Samantha & Logan Shanks and Paige, Katelyn & Morgan Schwiderski. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Camden, Chase & Callum Grieco and Riley Floyd; one brother-in-law, Dan Shanks of Bloomington and sisters-in-law, Mary Penn of Bloomington and Lola (Bill) Rosensteel of West Virginia.
Nomi enjoyed a wonderful career at District 87, where she worked for over 25 years as an administrative assistant for the special education department and later for the superintendent.
She was deeply devoted to her family. Nomi's love was unconditional, especially for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she never missed any of their extracurricular activities. She was fondly known as “Mim” by her family and friends.
Nomi enjoyed spending summers in the pool or boating and water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks. She also loved her travels to Florida and her long walks on the beach. Nomi was a gracious host, always having celebrations and gatherings for her family and friends. Nomi was kind and loving and would lend a hand to anyone in need.
She will be greatly missed, but her contagious smile will continue to radiate through her family and friends. We “love you to the moon and back.”
