Nomia L. 'Nomi' Shanks

Nomi enjoyed a wonderful career at District 87, where she worked for over 25 years as an administrative assistant for the special education department and later for the superintendent.

She was deeply devoted to her family. Nomi's love was unconditional, especially for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she never missed any of their extracurricular activities. She was fondly known as “Mim” by her family and friends.

Nomi enjoyed spending summers in the pool or boating and water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks. She also loved her travels to Florida and her long walks on the beach. Nomi was a gracious host, always having celebrations and gatherings for her family and friends. Nomi was kind and loving and would lend a hand to anyone in need.

She will be greatly missed, but her contagious smile will continue to radiate through her family and friends. We “love you to the moon and back.”

