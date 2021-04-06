ELLSWORTH — Nora Della Builta, 101, of Ellsworth, IL, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Heritage Health in Normal.
A private family visitation and service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home with burial to follow. COVID-19 regulations will be followed for these services, please wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to the LeRoy Ambulance Service or the Ellsworth Fire Department.
Nora was born October 27, 1919 in rural Ellsworth, a daughter of Edward and Viola Phelps Taylor. She married the love of her life, Robert "Jake" Builta on September 13, 1941 in Clinton, IL. They shared 73 plus years of marriage before his death on February 1, 2015.
Surviving are two sons: Donald (Connie) Builta of Clinton, Richard Builta of Farmer City; two daughters: Karen (Dave) Barron of rural Ellsworth, Cheryl Wyatt of Bloomington; ten grandchildren: Terri (Kent) Petersen of Colfax, Scott (Nancy) Builta of McLean, Doug (Christy) Builta of Normal, Shannon Albertson of Bloomington, Greg (Karen) Builta of Farmer City, Tami (Lance) Spieker of Farmer City, Stacy Keiser of Normal, Sheila Kull of Bloomington, Christopher (Courtney) Wyatt of Downs, and Michael (Amber) Wyatt of Bloomington; twenty-two great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Hudson of Dallas, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Cora Builta; sister, Ruth Wells; brother, Eugene "Dick" Taylor; three infant sisters: Amanda, Layla, and Reccia Taylor; five brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law.
Nora graduated from Saybrook Arrowsmith High School and worked for A. B. Woolly as a typesetter after graduation and prior to marriage. Although she and Jake farmed for several years near Ellsworth, she also worked in the cafeteria at Ellsworth Grade School and Tri-Valley Jr. High. She and Jake ran the concession stand at Moraine View State Park for seven years.
Nora loved babysitting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, walking, mowing the lawn, making homemade noodles, and baking sugar cookies for her family. She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and making crafts for her family. Nora was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church.
Nora thought the world of her family and friends and will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A special thank you to the staff at Heritage Health in Normal, for their kindness and love shown to our Mom.