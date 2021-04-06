Nora Della Builta

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Cora Builta; sister, Ruth Wells; brother, Eugene "Dick" Taylor; three infant sisters: Amanda, Layla, and Reccia Taylor; five brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law.

Nora graduated from Saybrook Arrowsmith High School and worked for A. B. Woolly as a typesetter after graduation and prior to marriage. Although she and Jake farmed for several years near Ellsworth, she also worked in the cafeteria at Ellsworth Grade School and Tri-Valley Jr. High. She and Jake ran the concession stand at Moraine View State Park for seven years.

Nora loved babysitting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, walking, mowing the lawn, making homemade noodles, and baking sugar cookies for her family. She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and making crafts for her family. Nora was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church.

Nora thought the world of her family and friends and will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A special thank you to the staff at Heritage Health in Normal, for their kindness and love shown to our Mom.