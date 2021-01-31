RANSOM - Norma E. Siedentop peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 30th at her son's home in Ransom, Illinois, surrounded by her family.
Norma Elaine Hinkelman was born August 3, 1927, to Alvin and Violet (Walling) Hinkelman in Streator, IL.
Visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church of Dwight on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Services will be held at 11:00 AM also at the church with Pastor Mary Arnold officiating. Burial will follow the services at Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight, IL.
She married Henry F. Siedentop Jr. on March 7, 1948 in Ransom, IL. He preceded her in death on August of 2016 after 68 loving years of marriage.
Norma attended a one room schoolhouse in Ransom and graduated from Dwight High School in 1945, where she met Henry. Once married, Norma and Henry resided in Blackstone, IL for their entire marriage where they enjoyed life on the family farm. After graduating High School, she worked at Streator National Bank where she developed many lifelong friendships. Later, she was a longtime familiar face at Clapp's Supermarket for many years. Norma was also an active member of the Dwight United Methodist Church.
Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, as well as a loyal friend to many. She was a supporter of all of her grandchildren's interests and rarely missed a sporting event, concert, or livestock show. She was experienced in the kitchen and her home was always filled with smells of delicious food and sweet treats. She had a gift for pie making and was known to share her baked goods with the ones she loved. Her pies were often the first items chosen at any gathering or function. She enjoyed her bowling league for many years. On Saturday nights, you could often find Norma and Henry square dancing or playing cards with friends. Henry and Norma were very well traveled and made it to nearly all 50 states over the course of their marriage. They enjoyed trips to Branson in their retirement. In recent years, one of her favorite ways to spend time was playing with her many great-grandkids.
She is survived by two sons: Larry (Sheri) Siedentop of Placentia, CA and Jim (Pam) Siedentop of Ransom. Also surviving are grandchildren: Kate (Jordan) Amberston of Glen Allen, VA, Nick (Stephen Gent) Siedentop of Durham, NC, Kevin (Kelly) Siedentop of Charleston, SC, David (Cassie) Siedentop of Gardner, Rachel (Frank) Erschen of Pontiac; great-grandchildren: twins, Will and Sophia Amberston, Henry Siedentop, twins, Abi and Gwen Siedentop, Jonah Erschen, and Kolin Siedentop: and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Henry in 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Henry Sr. and Jane Siedentop, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Jack and Roma Held.
Norma will be buried in the Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials in honor of Norma can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made at Hagermemorial.com.
