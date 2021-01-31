Norma E. Siedentop

Norma attended a one room schoolhouse in Ransom and graduated from Dwight High School in 1945, where she met Henry. Once married, Norma and Henry resided in Blackstone, IL for their entire marriage where they enjoyed life on the family farm. After graduating High School, she worked at Streator National Bank where she developed many lifelong friendships. Later, she was a longtime familiar face at Clapp's Supermarket for many years. Norma was also an active member of the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, as well as a loyal friend to many. She was a supporter of all of her grandchildren's interests and rarely missed a sporting event, concert, or livestock show. She was experienced in the kitchen and her home was always filled with smells of delicious food and sweet treats. She had a gift for pie making and was known to share her baked goods with the ones she loved. Her pies were often the first items chosen at any gathering or function. She enjoyed her bowling league for many years. On Saturday nights, you could often find Norma and Henry square dancing or playing cards with friends. Henry and Norma were very well traveled and made it to nearly all 50 states over the course of their marriage. They enjoyed trips to Branson in their retirement. In recent years, one of her favorite ways to spend time was playing with her many great-grandkids.