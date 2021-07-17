CLINTON — Norma J. Woollen, 85 of Clinton, IL, passed away 5:09 AM July 16, 2021, at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 3 PM Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Joshua Gorrie and Georgia Allison officiating. Burial will follow at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, IL. Visitation will be 2–3 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Battle Cross Crusaders.

Norma was born November 4, 1935, in DeWitt County, IL the daughter of Merle and Edith (Lamb) Zimmerman. She married Earl D. Woollen May 18, 1952, in DeWitt, IL. He passed away September 12, 2020.

Survivors include her children: Beverly Lynn (Clyde III) Leggett, Wapella, IL; Bobbi LouAnn (Thomas) Frost, Lincoln, IL; seven grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one on the way, 11 great-great grandchildren and one on the way; two step-great grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Kay) Zimmerman, Farmer City, IL; Don (Jean) Zimmerman, Mansfield, IL.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Linda Lee Gibson on August 24, 1986, and brother, Kent Zimmerman.

Norma worked at the Clinton United Methodist Church for 21 years as a custodian and also delivered Peace Meals. After retiring, she worked with her husband Earl. Most importantly, Norma loved spending time with her family.

