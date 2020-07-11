NORMAL - Norma June Wollenschlager, 93 of Normal, went home to be with the Lord at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bickford of Bloomington.
Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.
Norma was born on August 19, 1926 in Mitchell, SD, a daughter to Halley and Blanche Gish Oltman. She married Gerald H. Wollenschlager on April 27, 1946 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2015.
Surviving are his children, Gary (Sue) Wollenschlager of Carlock, Dale (Pam) Wollenschlager of Normal, Cheryl (Everett) Ewing of Normal; 7 grandchildren, Jill (Dr. Aaron) Skinner of Bloomington, Katy (Joe) Laher of Coronado, CA, Brad (Maggie) Wollenschlager of Congerville, Amy (David) Hammond of Normal, Beth (Corey) North of Normal, Courtney (Lance) Smith of Clinton, Jered (Dr. Elizabeth) Ewing of Groveland; 11 great grandchildren, and a brother, Del Oltman of Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Norma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. She enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle, traveling, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Norma's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com
