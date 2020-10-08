Norma L. Auth

BLOOMINGTON — Norma L. “Granny” Auth, 84, of Bloomington, passed away October 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Normal.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

She was born November 27, 1935 in Hopedale, the daughter of Vern and Agnes Tavenner Rhoades. She married Eugene C. “Bud” Auth on April 7, 1956 in Bloomington and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2018.

Surviving are three children, Diana (Bill) Jones, Wesley (June) Auth, and Jeffery (Mary) Auth; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Patricia Auth; brother-in-law, Wes (Jan) Auth; and sister-in-law, Kathy Irons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ron Auth and Brian Auth; brother, Dean Rhoades; a granddaughter; and a great-grandson.

Granny was a loving mother and grandmother and will be forever missed.

