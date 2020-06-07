Norma Lois Patterson

Mrs. Patterson was born November 14, 1926 at the old Brokaw Hospital in Normal, Illinois to Arnold H. and Genevieve Hinshaw Campbell. She married Lloyd F. Patterson on March 3, 1946 in ElPaso, Illinois. He passed away October 1, 1999. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Robert) Walker of Gibson City and her son Frank (Kathy) Patterson of Apple Valley, California. Four beautiful granddaughters Angela Bowman of Wickenberg, Arizona, Laurie (Derek) Moxley of North Glen, Colorado, Kristi (Dennis) Supachana of Sacramento, California and Deanna Patterson of Sacramento, California. Also, three great grandchildren- Dalton Bowman, Madeline Supachana and Nathan Supachana and two great great grandchildren Penelope and Addison. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Donna Likens.

Norma graduated from ElPaso Township High School in 1944. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education Degree in 1958 from Illinois State Normal University and a Master of Education Degree in 1968 from the University of Illinois. She taught elementary school for thirty years in Illinois and California. Following retirement, Lloyd and Norma moved to ElPaso, Illinois and then to Gibson City, Illinois. She is a member of the United Methodist Church of Gibson City where she taught an adult Sunday School class and belonged to several groups in the church including the Weseleyana Circle which she was a life-long member. She also belonged to the Gibson City Women's Club, the Retired Teachers Association of Ford County and the Woodford County Historical Association and the Thomas Ford Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Norma and her husband enjoyed traveling by automobile, airplane, ships, and pulling and RV with their truck. They have traveled all fifty states of the United States. They have been to Europe twice as well as Canada and Mexico. They also enjoyed a Caribbean Cruise and an Inside Passage Cruise along the coast of Alaska. Norma's favorite thing was spending time with her family, reading fiction and non-fiction books and taking care of her cats. She also has a collection of sculptured cats as well as other items collected from her travels.