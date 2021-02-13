NORMAL - O. Wendall Fuller, 91, of Normal, passed away February 6, 2021 at Heritage Health and Senior Care.
Wendall was born April 29, 1929, the son of Oliver William Fuller and Jessie (McKee) Fuller. His family farmed what is now north of the Bloomington Airport. He met his beloved wife, Peggy at the Wesley Foundation of First United Methodist Church in Normal when they were both students at ISU. He married Peggy Fuller in July of 1949. They were married for 66 years, residing in Normal. She precedes him in death.
Wendall served in the U.S. Army 31st Infantry Regiment in Korea and was a Sergeant at the age of 18. He graduated from ISU with a teaching degree and taught Science and Math as well as coaching basketball and track at Danvers High School (now Olympia) for three years. He went on to work at General Electric and retired from there.
Surviving are their children: Owen (JoEllen) Fuller, Marseilles, Kennett Fuller, Morrison and Harlan (Laurie) Fuller, Bloomington; daughter-in-law, Sue Fuller, La Vista, NE; four grandchildren: Christopher (William) Fuller, Bryan (Amanda) Fuller, Gregory (Vicki) Fuller and Robert Fuller; three step-grandchildren: Erin Harlacher, Lisa Powell and Kelly Powell; eight great-grandchildren: Ethan, Emma, Benjamin, Alexis, Calvin and Oliver Fuller, Willow Harlacher and Oliver Powell Georgie; two sister-in laws: Marilyn Cavanaugh, CA and Nancy Allison, Danville.
He is preceded in death by his son, Marvin Fuller.
Wendall enjoyed woodcarving and co-founding the Cornbelt Carving Club. He also enjoyed serving as an adult leader of the Boy Scouts for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his four sons when they were young. He has said that he was most proud of his four sons' achievements as adults.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington with burial immediately following at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at Normal First United Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wendall's name to a local Boy Scout Troop.
