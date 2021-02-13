NORMAL - O. Wendall Fuller, 91, of Normal, passed away February 6, 2021 at Heritage Health and Senior Care.

Wendall was born April 29, 1929, the son of Oliver William Fuller and Jessie (McKee) Fuller. His family farmed what is now north of the Bloomington Airport. He met his beloved wife, Peggy at the Wesley Foundation of First United Methodist Church in Normal when they were both students at ISU. He married Peggy Fuller in July of 1949. They were married for 66 years, residing in Normal. She precedes him in death.

Wendall served in the U.S. Army 31st Infantry Regiment in Korea and was a Sergeant at the age of 18. He graduated from ISU with a teaching degree and taught Science and Math as well as coaching basketball and track at Danvers High School (now Olympia) for three years. He went on to work at General Electric and retired from there.