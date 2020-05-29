Olga Young

BLOOMINGTON — Olga Darline Young, 98, of Bloomington, died Thursday morning (May 28, 2020) at The Villa of Holly Brook, Bloomington. The family wishes to thank Holly Brook, its affiliated care units, Advocate BroMenn Healthcare, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and Harbor Light Hospice for their untiring health care workers.
A private family graveside service will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, with Pastor Kent King-Nobles officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Passion Play, P.O. Box 3354, Bloomington, IL, 61702, or First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School St., Normal, IL, 61761.
Olga was born Dec. 7, 1921, in King Township in the Wareham farmhouse in rural Christian Country, to the late Ethel and Clarence Armitage. She was the youngest of five boys and three girls. One boy and one girl died during the flu epidemic in 1918 and one girl died previous to that time. Her brothers were Cecil, Marion, Fredrick and Olin, all of whom preceded her in death. She married Clarence Cloyde Young on Dec. 15, 1940. He died on June 7, 2004.
She is survived by three sons, Paul E., Bloomington; Robert A. (Kiyo), Fullerton, Calif.; and David E. (Sandy), Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Jon Young, Bloomington; Johanna (Bret) Gardner, Oswego; Brian (Suzy) Young, Laguna Hills, Calif.; Kimberly Young, San Diego, Calif.; Adam (Karen) Young, Bloomington; Benjamin Young, Normal; and Sarah (Brian) Wilkins, Bloomington; seven great-grandchildren, Max and Molly Gardner, Carter and Simon Young, Megan and Owen Young and Hailey Wilkins.
Olga graduated from Taylorville Township High School with classes emphasizing business courses including shorthand and typing. These skills were put to use when she worked for Carthage College, then located in Carthage, then later at the Central Illinois Methodist Conference office and subsequently at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington where she enjoyed working in the Financial Aid office and retired in 1986. She worked as a school teacher during World War II in a one-room school house in Adams County.
She helped Clarence with a multitude of tasks in the churches they served in Rosamond, Latham, La Prairie, Huntsville, Brooklyn, Elm Grove, Jacksonville East Circuit (three churches), Gridley, Wellington, Manito, Bowen, LeRoy, Normal First, Bloomington Evangelical, Roanoke-Secor and then back at Normal First United Methodist.
Olga was a member and past worthy matron of both Empire Chapter, LeRoy, and Felicity Chapter, Normal, Order of Eastern Star. She was a member and past president of the Illinois Women's Business Association, United Methodist Women, Bloomington/Normal Federated Women's Club, Illinois Wesleyan Alumni Association, Retired Ministers Association, American Passion Play door staff and ushered at the Bloomington Center For the Performing Arts. She enjoyed busing with donuts at Illinois Wesleyan basketball games and dining out with her Retired Old Methodists Eating Out Group.
