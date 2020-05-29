Olga Young

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Olga Darline Young, 98, of Bloomington, died Thursday morning (May 28, 2020) at The Villa of Holly Brook, Bloomington. The family wishes to thank Holly Brook, its affiliated care units, Advocate BroMenn Healthcare, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and Harbor Light Hospice for their untiring health care workers.

A private family graveside service will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, with Pastor Kent King-Nobles officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Passion Play, P.O. Box 3354, Bloomington, IL, 61702, or First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School St., Normal, IL, 61761.

Olga was born Dec. 7, 1921, in King Township in the Wareham farmhouse in rural Christian Country, to the late Ethel and Clarence Armitage. She was the youngest of five boys and three girls. One boy and one girl died during the flu epidemic in 1918 and one girl died previous to that time. Her brothers were Cecil, Marion, Fredrick and Olin, all of whom preceded her in death. She married Clarence Cloyde Young on Dec. 15, 1940. He died on June 7, 2004.