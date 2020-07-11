Olive P. Jones

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Olive P. “OJ” Jones passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

She was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Bloomington, to LuElla and Jess Douglas. She is survived by daughters, Susan (Ric) Kingsfield, Davenport, Florida, and Peggy (Dennis) Hutson, Normal; four grandchildren, Joshua Long, Matthew (Natalie) Long, Hanover Park; Katie (Nathan) Hargan and Thomie Hutson, Normal; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; four brothers; infant son, Gregory; and her husband of 63 years, Ernest M. Jones in 2012.

Olive retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. in 1987. Olive spent many years volunteering and was honored by the Easter Seals in Normal as their Volunteer of the Year in 1991. She was also named Outstanding Volunteer by United Way of McLean County at RSVP through MARC Center.

Olive and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling and entertaining. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and feisty, independent spirit.

Memorial donations may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children or donor's choice.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. The family requests those in attendance to dress casually.

