BLOOMINGTON - Omar Grant Lehr 76, of Bloomington, passed away from heart failure on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a graveside service with military honors at 1:00 PM Thursday January 7, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. There will be a private memorial service held at Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Omar was born on February 6, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA to Lyman A. and Elizabeth R. Sherwood Lehr. He married Carol Maginnis on September 27, 1969 in Kirkwood, Missouri. She survives. He is also survived by his two children, Christopher (Lisa) Lehr of Palmyra, PA, and Sarah (Adam) Rosado of Medford, MA, as well as three grandchildren, Livia and Marcus Lehr and Jack Rosado.

Omar earned degrees from the University of Kansas, Art Center College of Design, and Danville Area Community College. He was Captain in active duty Air Force from 1967-1972. He served in the Illinois Air National Guard from 1984 to 2004, retiring as Senior Master Sargent. In 1986 he began a career with State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington retiring in 2012. He was a model train enthusiast and loved to travel with his wife Carol. He was very proud to still own his very first car, a 1967 Plymouth Baracuda.